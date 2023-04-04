Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together

Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce surprised everyone Sunday night (April 2) at the 2023 CMT Music Awards by hitting the stage together. Stefani and Pearce sang “Just a Girl,” Gwen’s first big hit as the pop-punk band No Doubt lead singer in 1995. Gwen wore a white and red polka-dot dress. Pearce joined her on stage to sing the second verse of the catchy song. She was dressed in black from head to toe. Peace also performed “What He Didn’t Do,” which was nominated for Female Video of the Year earlier in the night. She was nominated for Performance of the Year for her CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends rendition of “One Way Ticket” with Ashley McBryde.