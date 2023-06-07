Carly Pearce Announces New Music Featuring Chris Stapleton

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June 7, 2023 9:31AM CDT
Carly Pearce has announced a single featuring, Chris Stapleton.  “We Don’t Fight Anymore” is the first new music she’s dropped since her third studio album “29: Written In Stone”  Carly said, “I’ve always wanted to write music that makes people feel something – whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable. ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we’ve either been there or are living there right now.”  She continued, “Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”  “We Don’t Fight Anymore” will be available on Friday, June 16.  Who is your favorite musical duet?

