96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce brings heartbreak to life in blazing “We Don’t Fight Anymore” video

September 6, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Heartache, cold shoulders and a burned-out romance take centerstage in the music video for Carly Pearce‘s Christ Stapleton-assisted duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Directed by Alexa Campbell, the cinematic visualizer chronicles a couple’s fast-fraying relationship as they live out their lives together but separately in a home devoid of love and affection. Famed actors Lucy Hale and Shiloh Fernandez play the lead roles.

“Having talents like Lucy and Shiloh were truly such a gift,” says Carly. “The ‘space’ you feel between the two of them is felt so tragically at every moment of this video.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” is the lead single off Carly’s forthcoming new album and is currently in the top 40 on the country charts.

Carly’s headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour kicks off October 5 in New York. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Record YearEric Church
12:29pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
12:27pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
12:24pm
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
12:20pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
12:13pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Empowering Education: YouTube's Study Hall Revolution with Hema Bajaj Misra
5

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener