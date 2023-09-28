96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery + more to present at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

September 28, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

More country stars have been announced as presenters at the upcoming People’s Choice Country Awards. 

Brothers Osborne will present Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion award and Blake Shelton the Country Icon award to Toby Keith.

Carly PearceChris YoungDustin LynchGabby BarrettHunter HayesKameron MarloweLady ALauren AlainaMickey GuytonScotty McCreeryThe War And Treaty and more will also join as presenters.

For a full list of nominees, performers and presenters, visit nbc.com.

The People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
4:26pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
4:23pm
BoondocksLittle Big Town
4:19pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
4:17pm
There Was This GirlRiley Green
4:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
2

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
3

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
4

Dave Barry's 'Swamp Story': Florida's Wild Tales Unveiled
5

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True