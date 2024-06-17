96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce celebrates full-circle moment in hometown

June 17, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Kentucky native Carly Pearce recently celebrated a full-circle moment in her hometown.

The “Truck on Fire” singer returned to the venue where she watched John Mayer‘s concert almost two decades ago — but this time, to perform onstage.

“When I was 16 years old, my best friend and I drove down to Rupp Arena to see John Mayer and sat in the very last row of section 223,” Carly recalled in her Instagram carousel‘s caption. “During the show, all I did was wonder what it would be like to play that stage. Fast forward, 18 years later.. my best friend and I went back to our same seats the night I made it to that stage before the show.” 

“I play a lot of places, but nothing will ever beat the feeling of playing at home. Thank you, Kentucky,” she added.

Carly’s post featured a photo with her best friend, Kara, in their seat in section 223, and snapshots of her onstage opening for Tim McGraw.

To catch Carly on Tim’s Standing Room Only Tour, head to carlypearce.com.

Carly’s new album, hummingbird, is out now wherever you listen to music.

Coming up, you catch Carly performing on the Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde-hosted CMA Fest television special, airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

