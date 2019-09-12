Carly Pearce collaborates with Luke Combs and Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” coming September 27

ABC/Image Group LACarly Pearce’s new single is a duet with Lee Brice, and she co-wrote it with hitmaker Luke Combs.

Carly played a snippet of “I Hope You’re Happy Now” in a Facebook Live session with fans on Thursday.

“It’s all on me/It’s my mistake/I said ‘I don’t love you’ a little too late,” she sings. “But I guess there ain’t ever a right time/And I don’t know why I saw the goodbye.”

“Go run my name into the ground,” the breakup tune continues, “Tell everyone you know just how/How I slammed the door on forever/But I promise you it’s for the better.”

She also confessed that “I Hope You’re Happy Now” is “straight out of my life” and “something that I lived.”

“I am so excited to share such a personal part of my story with one of the best male vocalists in our format,” Carly says. “Lee has the kind of gruff yet vulnerable quality to his sound that I envisioned for this duet and am grateful he agreed to join me.”

“This song is raw and real,” she continues, “truly something I think many people around the world will relate to.”

You’ll be able to hear the full version of “I Hope You’re Happy Now” on September 27.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with Carly on this track,” Lee adds. “She has such a beautiful and powerful voice and definitely has a huge career ahead of her. Hope everyone loves this song as much as we did recording it!”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” follows “Closer to You,” and is the second single from Carly’s sophomore album, expected sometime in 2020.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Michael Ray is competing for New Artist of the Year at November’s CMA Awards.

