      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce Discusses Dolly Parton’s Impact On Her Career

Apr 8, 2022 @ 9:08am

Carly Pearce’s career was heavily influenced by Dolly Parton, and she recently discussed Dolly’s impact on her life.  Carly said, “Dolly Parton has always been a huge inspiration in my life ever since I was a little girl.”  She continued, “She has taught me so much over the years from her kindness and the way she treats others, to her incredible songwriting and her ability to speak from the heart in all of her songs.”  She added, “Her impact on myself and country music as a whole is something I’ll always cherish.”

 

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Forbes’ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List Is Here
Drunk, And I Don't Wanna Go Home: Miranda Lambert makes surprise appearance at Nashville bar
Jason Aldean says if he + Carrie Underwood win their Grammy, he’ll get her to duet with him “on every album”
Grandpa Wears Cone Of Shame
Garth Brooks adds an Arlington, Texas stop to his Stadium Tour
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On