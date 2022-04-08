Carly Pearce Discusses Dolly Parton’s Impact On Her Career

Carly Pearce’s career was heavily influenced by Dolly Parton, and she recently discussed Dolly’s impact on her life. Carly said, “Dolly Parton has always been a huge inspiration in my life ever since I was a little girl.” She continued, “She has taught me so much over the years from her kindness and the way she treats others, to her incredible songwriting and her ability to speak from the heart in all of her songs.” She added, “Her impact on myself and country music as a whole is something I’ll always cherish.”