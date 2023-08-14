96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce drops autobiographical “Country Music Made Me Do It”

August 14, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Carly Pearce‘s “Country Music Made Me Do It” has arrived, and it’s a song that reflects her lifelong relationship with country music.

“‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ is the essence of this next chapter for me,” shares Carly, who wrote the track with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. “I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

“Country Music Made Me Do It” is the latest preview of Carly’s forthcoming new album and follows the Chris Stapleton-assisted single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Tickets to Carly’s fall headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour are available now at carlypearce.com.

