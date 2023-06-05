96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce enlists Chris Stapleton for new single

June 5, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Carly Pearce is serving up a superstar-sized duet as her next single.

The new track is titled “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and will feature award-winning country star Chris Stapleton.

“I’ve always wanted to write music that makes people feel something – whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable,” says Carly, who penned the song with Shane McAnally and Pete Good.

“‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’ felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we’ve either been there or are living there right now,” she adds. “Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.” 

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” will be available everywhere on Friday, June 16, and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
9:09am
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
9:06am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
8:50am
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
8:46am
Whiskey GlassesMorgan Wallen
8:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’: Track list + release date revealed
5

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died