Carly Pearce hopes ‘hummingbird’ reminds you “it’s OK to not have it figured out”

Carly Pearce‘s journey of self-discovery and healing takes center stage in her new album, hummingbird.

The 14-track project is the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed 29: Written In Stone, which chronicled Carly’s real-life heartbreak.

“I think I’ve been on a healing journey over the last few years, and I think I’ve done a lot of work inside and kind of turned the mirror to myself and realized there was a lot that I needed to figure out,” Carly tells ABC Audio. “You know, I wrote [29: Written In Stone] in real time and then it became a huge success. I didn’t really heal as me.”

“And so, I’ve taken this time to just kind of really find joy again and open my heart back up again, and get it broken again and open it back up, and just stay open and stay joyful,” she shares. “I felt so much love and so much support and so much happiness.”

While hummingbird‘s deeply personal, Carly’s hoping it also resonates with fans and reminds them to trust their journey.

“I think this album is kind of showing people that you can be right on time in your journey, and everything is working out exactly how it should be,” says Carly. “It’s OK to not have it figured out. You can be happy in that.”

Hummingbird is out now on all digital platforms.

In case you missed it, you can watch Carly’s performance of “Truck on Fire” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon now on YouTube.

Here’s the hummingbird track list:

“Country Music Made Me Do It”

“Truck on Fire”

“Still Blue”

“Heels Over Head”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton

“Rock Paper Scissors”

“Oklahoma”

“My Place”

“Things I Don’t Chase”

“Woman to Woman”

“Fault Line”

“Pretty Please”

“Trust Issues”

“Hummingbird”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.