96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce Is #1 At Country Radio With ‘What He Didn’t Do’

March 28, 2023 9:18AM CDT
Share
Carly Pearce Is #1 At Country Radio With ‘What He Didn’t Do’
Spout Podcast

Congratulations to Carly Pearce and her team at Big Machine Records, whose song “What He Didn’t Do” is this week’s number-one song on Country radio.   The song became popular on the radio last June and is now at the top of the Country chart, jumping from number four to number one in its 36th week.  The song is from the singer’s “29: Written In Stone” project. It was written by Pearce, Ashley Gorley, And Emily Shackleton.   Pearce said her latest hit is “really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward” in a new relationship.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
2:36pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
2:28pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
2:25pm
Boys Round HereBlake Shelton
2:21pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
2:18pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
3

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
4

South Plains Troop Salute: Lorenzo native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
5

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again