Carly Pearce Is #1 At Country Radio With ‘What He Didn’t Do’

Congratulations to Carly Pearce and her team at Big Machine Records, whose song “What He Didn’t Do” is this week’s number-one song on Country radio. The song became popular on the radio last June and is now at the top of the Country chart, jumping from number four to number one in its 36th week. The song is from the singer’s “29: Written In Stone” project. It was written by Pearce, Ashley Gorley, And Emily Shackleton. Pearce said her latest hit is “really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward” in a new relationship.