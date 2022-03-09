      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce is looking ahead to her next record: “I've started to write new songs”

Mar 9, 2022 @ 3:00pm

ABC

No album in Carly Pearce’s career has brought her quite as many accolades as her 2021 release 29: Written in Stone, an intimate, revealing journey that sees her coming into her own as a country traditionalist and opening up about a difficult couple of years in her personal life.

Fans were drawn to Carly’s vulnerability in the title track, which chronicles her very public divorce from Michael Ray, and they found their own stories in “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” a duet with Ashley McBryde.

The industry took notice, too: Carly has racked up awards and accolades — including, most recently, two trophies at the 2022 ACMs — plus she was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry and she was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

It’ll be a tough record to follow up, but Carly’s already got some ideas about where she’s headed next. At the ACMs this week, the singer told ET Online that she’s started work on her next chapter.

“I’ve started to write new songs, and just started to kind of figure out what the next record is,” Carly explained. “And I’m really excited about what we’re getting.”

In the meantime, Carly is still on the road on her The 29 Tour, which wraps in April. Next up, she’ll join Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour.

