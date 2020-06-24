Carly Pearce is turning the page, as she faces life without Michael Ray and busbee
John ShearerThe country music world’s still working to process the end of one of its favorite couples, in the wake of news that Carly Pearce filed for divorce from Michael Ray on Friday.
Just eight months after their wedding in October, the unexpected development came in the same week that Carly hit number one with Lee Brice with “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
Life’s delivered plenty of highs and lows for Carly lately, including the death of her longtime producer, busbee, back in September. In a surprising turn of events, Carly says the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped her define her musical direction without her constant collaborator.
“I feel like in a weird way, God has given me doors,” Carly reflected just days before news of her split. “I’ve always been somebody that believes God will open doors that you’re supposed to walk through.”
“And unexpectedly, I started writing…” she continues, “because I just put out an album in February. So I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I still have all this music that I need to go out there and do and perform and live.’ And I oddly found myself [being] extremely creative during this time.”
The “Every Little Thing” hitmaker’s been so productive, in fact, she’s ready to turn the page and focus on her third record.
“I think a lot of people are gonna be shocked that my next single will be completely new music,” Carly reveals, “not off of [my sophomore] album — with completely new people.”
“I’ve been lucky to feel like I’ve found what is meant to be my next step through this,” she adds, “and I feel confident in that.”
So far, Carly hasn’t announced what her new single will be, or when we can expect it.
By Stephen Hubbard
