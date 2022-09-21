Carly Pearce, Kane Brown + Walker Hayes among the honorees at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year

Courtesy of CMT

Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes are three of the stars who will be honored at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, an annual event tributing those artists who dominated the country music industry over the course of the last year.

Luke Combs is another of the evening’s honorees, and Cody Johnson rounds out the five acts at the center of the show. Each act has had a banner year in their career: They have all found major success at country radio this year, been at the head of A-List tours and expanded their careers in new and diverse ways within the country format.

Cody, Carly and Walker are all first-time Artists of the Year nominees, while Luke and Kane are both being honored for the third time. A variety of yet-to-be announced performers will be on hand at the show to tribute each artist.

The event will take place at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, premiering Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

