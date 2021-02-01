      Weather Alert

Carly Pearce performing on 'Ellen' Tuesday

Feb 1, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Allister AnnCarly Pearce is the “Next Girl” heading to the Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

The chart-topping singer is performing her latest single, “Next Girl,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. The performance comes seven years after Carly debuted on the show as a backup vocalist for actress and singer Lucy Hale when the latter performed “Lie a Little Better.”

I couldn’t be more excited to be performing #nextgirl on the @TheEllenShow this Tuesday,” Carly writes on Twitter   

“Next Girl” is climbing the country charts, and is currently in the top 30. It serves as the follow-up single to Carly’s chart-topping duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her second #1 hit. 

Check local listings for where and when Ellen airs in your market.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Thomas Rhett “100 percent” agrees that daughter's camo fashion dress is “brilliant”
Kenny Chesney co-writer Greylan James went from dressing as Kenny for Halloween to having a hit on his hands
Kristen Stewart Has Completely Transformed Into Princess Diana
Miranda Lambert celebrates “2 years hitched” with husband Brendan McLoughlin
Red Raiders Voted as Big 12 Preseason Favorite
Recent JMM Podcasts