96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce returns as host for CMA Country Christmas 2022

November 16, 2022 11:00AM CST
Share
Carly Pearce returns as host for CMA Country Christmas 2022

ABC

The Country Music Association’s holiday tradition, CMA Country Christmas, is back for 2022. Carly Pearce will return as the host of the show.

This year’s performers include Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery, The War and Treaty, Steven Curtis Chapman and Molly Tuttle. Carly will perform in addition to her hosting duties.

“SO excited & honored to be your host again this year for CMA Country Christmas!” Carly wrote on social media when the news broke on Wednesday.

As always, the show will deliver cozy family favorites from a host of country stars. Balsam Hill is once again providing beautiful, realistic, artificial Christmas trees for the special, plus festive holiday decor.

CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 8 on ABC. The show will be available to watch the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

People Are CrazyBilly Currington
2:26pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
2:23pm
Does To MeLuke Combs
2:20pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
2:11pm
I Go BackKenny Chesney
2:08pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member
2

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart
3

Lubbock Meals On Wheels - Easy As Pie Fundraiser
4

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
5

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets Answers Jeff's Question and Brings in a Snack