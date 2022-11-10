Carly Pearce says she would “for sure” get married again after going through divorce

ABC

Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone chronicles her journey through heartbreak and a very public divorce from fellow artist Michael Ray.

Now, on the other side of that heartbreak — and with a new man in her life — Carly says that she’s open to the possibility of getting married at some point in the future.

“Yes. For sure,” Carly told Access Hollywood on the carpet of the 2022 CMA Awards last night, when asked if she’d consider saying “I do” again someday. “Maybe not, like, now. But I would. It’s on the table.”

In the meantime, the singer celebrated her powerful female friendships at Wednesday night’s awards show, taking home the Musical Event of the Year trophy for her collaboration with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

She also hopped onstage for a performance of the Kelsea Ballerini-led collaboration “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” along with Kelly Clarkson. It was an uptempo, honky tonking, girl power moment at the ceremony, with an extra layer of meaning due to the fact that all three women have now gone through highly public divorces.

“We’ve all had very different experiences over the last few years and I think we’ve all handled it really well,” Carly noted. “I’m proud of us. And I think there’s just an extra strength that comes from within when you go through struggle, and also when you’re looking these women in the eyes that you walked it with…and you just go, ‘God, we got this.’”

The 2022 CMAs aired live from Nashville on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.