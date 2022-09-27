Carly Pearce Shares A Sweet Tribute To Her Mom

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 27, 2022 9:17AM CDT
Carly Pearce shared a sweet tribute on TikTok to her mom, and fans are gushing  The caption read, “My mama will always be my bestie,” and featured throwback photos of her and her mom set to The Chick song ‘Landslide.’  This is not the first time Carly showed her momma love. Earlier this year while she was on tour, she shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, “My beautiful mama helped to make every one of my dreams true… so special having her with me last night as I played the venue she always told me I would one day!”

What’s your favorite way to “treat” mom?

