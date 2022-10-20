Carly Pearce Slaps Down Twitter User Who Said She Caused ‘Division’

Twitter user, Donna had some things to say to Carly Pearce regarding her latest album that includes something about her divorce from Michael Ray and her feeling surrounding the split. She said Carly “needs to reread this over and over until she understands therapy is ok vs seeking social attention. All of the division she has caused among the country family and fans over this is so sad. There’s 3 sides to every story. Hers, his, and the truth. Your personal problems require personal solutions, not social attention.” Carly responded to Donna saying, “Oh Donna, it’s sad that you’re twisting my way of getting through the hardest season of my life for something negative. I welcome you to come to any of my shows and see the impact this album has made on people going through hard things. I’ll even leave you a ticket!”