96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce talks CMA wins + teases performance with Chris Stapleton

November 8, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
ABC

Carly Pearce is ready to add to her collection of trophies if she notches more wins at the 2023 CMA Awards.

“I have like a wall, a shelf. It has the five records that my grandmother always played for me. It has now my Grammy on it. It has my CMAs, my ACMs,” Carly tells ABC Audio. “It’s quite the collection now, which a lot of times just for perspective, if I’m feeling like down or whatever, I’ll just look at it and be like, ‘Oh, you’re fine.’”

In addition to being a Female Vocalist of the Year nominee, Carly and Chris Stapleton will take their Musical Event of the Year-nominated song, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” to the CMA Awards stage. The performance, as Carly shares, will showcase a different side of Chris.

“It’s our first time singing it together. We had rehearsal this morning,” says Carly. “I’ve never seen this side of Stapleton in the best way and we really play into it. It’s shot so beautifully. I think it’s really going to be a moment.” 

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
4:46pm
The PainterCody Johnson
4:42pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
4:39pm
Ol RedBlake Shelton
4:35pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
4:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles