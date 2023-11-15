96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce to perform on ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

November 15, 2023 1:30PM CST
Share
ABC

Carly Pearce has been tapped as a performer for NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center .

The annual special’s multi-genre lineup includes music stars Kelly ClarksonCherDavid FosterKatharine McPheeLiz GilliesBarry Manilow and Keke Palmer.

The annual special will also celebrate the lighting of this year’s Christmas tree — an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York — with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights.

Christmas In Rockefeller Center, hosted by Clarkson, airs live on Wednesday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Cowboys And PlowboysJon Pardi & Luke Bryan
6:57pm
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
6:53pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
2

Dolly Parton Thinks Cancel Culture Is 'Terrible'
3

How Long Does Turkey Last In The Fridge
4

From Gilmore Girls to Sully: Scott Patterson's Versatile Journey
5

Bill Courtney: Building Character On and Off the Football Field