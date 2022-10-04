96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce tributes Loretta Lynn: “One of the greatest there ever will be”

October 4, 2022 11:19AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carly Pearce is reflecting on the impact of Loretta Lynn

Following Lynn’s passing on October 4 at the age of 90, Carly took to Instagram to honor the legacy of “one of the greatest.” Carly included a musical tribute to the icon, “Dear Miss Loretta” featuring Patty Loveless, on her critically acclaimed album 29: Written in Stone.

Carly debuted “Dear Miss Loretta” during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in March 2021. After seeing a video of the performance, Loretta left a phone message for Carly saying that she “loved” the song.  

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be,” Carly writes alongside a vintage black-and-white photo of Loretta. “I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry. Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel.”

Lynn’s family issued a statement this morning saying that she “passed away peacefully” at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

