Carly Pearce went to Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris for advice about dating Michael Ray

ABC/Image Group LABefore Carly Pearce and Michael Ray became country music’s hottest new couple, the singer was hesitant about dating another musician…so she went right to the source for advice. Carly says she talked to both Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, who are both married to fellow singer-songwriters Morgan Evans and Ryan Hurd, respectively.

“Before [news of my relationship] came out, I actually talked to her and Maren and they were two of the first people that I told, that were in my artist friends circle,” Carly explains. “And they’ve been great and really encouraged me in the beginning.”

Carly says she was “really nervous” about dating a fellow artist, because of the possibility that she might lose your own identity.

“I felt like I could go to them, and I remember when Kelsea was falling in love with Morgan. I remember that whole process and I felt very much like what I watched with her was happening to me,” Carly recalls. “And she was able to look at me and go, ‘Told you that you weren’t in the right thing before, and now you’re understanding where I am.’”

Carly adds, “They just really encouraged me to walk towards that and not be afraid of that and to look at them and say, ‘Yeah, we do the same thing, and look how amazing it is for us.’ So they’ve been really awesome.”