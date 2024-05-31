96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis

May 31, 2024 9:27AM CDT
Getty Images

The singer shared a shocking health update on Thursday morning (May 30).  Carly Pearce opened up about her heart issues and how it’ll affect her upcoming performances intended to support her new album, ‘Hummingbird.’

You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues, and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue. And I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still wanna be out on the road,” says Carly.

“It’s really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit. So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now,” she continued.

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL

