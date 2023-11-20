96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce wraps headlining tour with gratitude

November 20, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Carly Pearce has wrapped up her headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour.

The fall trek kicked off in October and had its final show on November 18 in Detroit, Michigan.

“Wrapped our ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ tour last night in Detroit & it was such a perfect show to close out another amazing year,” Carly captioned an Instagram photo of her and her band onstage. “Fans, you continue to show up in ways that exceed my wildest dreams.”

“To these guys on stage with me, you are my family & I can’t imagine playing music and traveling the world with any other group of guys. Now for sweat pants and red wine as I plot all the NEW things for 2024,” she added with a wink emoji.

Coming up, Carly will open for Tim McGraw on his upcoming Standing Room Only Tour. 

On the music front, she’s previewed her forthcoming new album with “Heels Over Head,” “Country Music Made Me Do It” and the Chris Stapleton-assisted “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which is now top 30 on the country charts.

For Carly’s 2024 tour dates, visit her website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

World On FireNate Smith
1:16am
Wait In The TruckHardy Ft. Lainey Wilson
1:12am
Spirits And DemonsMichael Ray (feat. Megan Patrick)
1:08am
Better TogetherLuke Combs
1:05am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
1:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Now Maren Morris Is Trying To Claim She Never Left Country
2

Tony Bradford Organizes Turkey Drive for Lubbock Community
3

From Firehouse to Chief's Office: Clare Frank's Remarkable Memoir
4

Into the Wild: Kris Thompkins' Epic Journey in Conservation Activism
5

Pavement Repairs on Portion of 82nd Street to Begin Monday