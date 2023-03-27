96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce’s ’29’ journey gets a “beautiful” ending

March 27, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Carly Pearce‘s single “What He Didn’t Do” hit number one on the country charts this week.

“WHAT HE DIDNT DO IS #1!!!! I can’t even put into words what this moment means,” Carly shared on Instagram. “When I wrote this song, I needed to be reminded of my worth & that I deserved better— and y’all have shown me that I DO matter.”

“Thank you country radio, my co writers @emilyshackelton & Ashley Gorley, fans & my entire team for this. This season of my life started so painful, and is ending so beautiful. What a way to end the 29 chapter,” she added.

“What He Didn’t Do” is the third and final single off Carly’s latest studio album, 29: Written In Stone. The 15-track project includes the earlier singles “Next Girl” and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde.

Most recently, the Kentucky native released her first live studio album, titled 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

HumanCody Johnson
6:09pm
Someone Else Calling You BabLuke Bryan
6:06pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
6:02pm
She Got The Best Of MeLuke Combs
6:00pm
We Didnt Have MuchJustin Moore
5:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
3

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
4

South Plains Troop Salute: Lorenzo native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
5

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love