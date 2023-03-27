Carly Pearce’s ’29’ journey gets a “beautiful” ending

Carly Pearce‘s single “What He Didn’t Do” hit number one on the country charts this week.

“WHAT HE DIDNT DO IS #1!!!! I can’t even put into words what this moment means,” Carly shared on Instagram. “When I wrote this song, I needed to be reminded of my worth & that I deserved better— and y’all have shown me that I DO matter.”

“Thank you country radio, my co writers @emilyshackelton & Ashley Gorley, fans & my entire team for this. This season of my life started so painful, and is ending so beautiful. What a way to end the 29 chapter,” she added.

“What He Didn’t Do” is the third and final single off Carly’s latest studio album, 29: Written In Stone. The 15-track project includes the earlier singles “Next Girl” and “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde.

Most recently, the Kentucky native released her first live studio album, titled 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).

