Carly Pearce’s headlining Ryman shows will conclude her 29 album cycle

Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone album has brought the singer’s career to new heights — even helping to earn her induction into the Grand Ole Opry — and given her memories she’ll cherish forever. But now, it’s time to move on.

The grand finale of the 29 album cycle will take place next week when Carly takes the stage to headline two sold-out nights at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

“To be able to come off this crazy last, really, two years, and come home to Nashville and play two proper nights in the place that I love so much, that I dreamt of singing in my whole life, is going to be so special. And it’s actually kind of the way we’re gonna end the year,” Carly explains in an interview with her label.

“And I think it’s a really great way to kind of put 29 down — let her live, obviously, in my career forever, but also turn the page a bit in a really exciting way,” she adds.

29: Written in Stone first came out in September 2021. Its third and final single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is currently climbing the charts, and Carly recently released a music video to go along with the track.

Carly’s headlining Ryman dates are set for October 26 and 27.

