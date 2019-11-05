Carly Pearce’s self-titled second album is coming on Valentine’s Day 2020

Big Machine RecordsCarly Pearce fans already have a date for Valentine’s Day.

The long-awaited, self-titled sophomore album from the “Every Little Thing” hitmaker will finally arrive on February 14.

“So much has happened to me in the last few years,” Carly reflects. “My fans have changed my life and given my music a home in this world.”

“I grew up,” she continues, “let go of things that needed to go, fell in love, fell on my face, went through some hell and found ‘Carly’ fully for the first time EVER.”

Carly and Michael Ray tied the knot in early October, shortly after the loss in September of her longtime collaborator, busbee.

“This record is dedicated to my late producer busbee,” she explains. “It’s the last full record he made and one that I am so very proud of — Thank you for bringing these songs to life. I can’t wait to honor you and hear/see how people connect to what we created.”

Carly’s second album features her current hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice. Next week, she competes for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

