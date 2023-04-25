96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly Pearce’s singing “The Star Spangled Banner” at 2023 Kentucky Derby

April 25, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Kentucky native Carly Pearce will return to her home state on Saturday, May 6, to sing the national anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed live by Carly just after 5 p.m. ET. and will broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

“Carly Pearce has been taking the country music world by storm with an impressive year of musical performances,” says Mike Anderson, president of the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We are excited for her to take center stage in Louisville to sing our national anthem and kick off this storied celebration.”

Carly joins a star-studded list of country artists who have performed the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby, including Brittney Spencer (2022), Jennifer Nettles (2019), Lady A (2016), Jo Dee Messina (2014) and Martina McBride (2013).

Carly recently celebrated her fourth career number-one hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” and is set to release new music soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore/priscilla Block
7:31am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
7:13am
America The BeautifulMiranda & Blake Shelton
7:11am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:57am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:41am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets brings us WHAT this week...
3

Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar
4

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)
5

Granger Smith Has Announced Plans To Quit Country Music