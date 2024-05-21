96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carly’s Closet returns with double the fun

May 21, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Carly’s Closet is returning to CMA Fest for a third consecutive year.

The two-hour pop-up will take place June 9 at Nashville’s Music City Center and give fans the opportunity to purchase clothes, shoes and accessories from Carly Pearce‘s personal collection. All proceeds go to CMA Foundation.

But wait, that’s not all. 

To celebrate the release of her upcoming record, hummingbird, Carly will deliver an acoustic performance and hang around for an album signing. 

Admission is free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A Fan Fair X ticket is not required.

For more information, head over to Carly’s Instagram.

Hummingbird arrives June 7 and is available for preorder and presave now.

