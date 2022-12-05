Carpet Tech Give Back Week Impacts Thousands

Carpet Tech will launch its annual give-back week on December 5th, bringing together its employees from five locations to serve thousands of people, including the elderly, the hungry, those battling illnesses, and women and children seeking shelter and protection.

“At Carpet Tech, giving back is a fundamental value of our culture. We want to show the community that we care about each location we serve,” said Carpet Tech operations officer Stephanie Henderson.

Each weekday starting December 5th, technicians and office staff in each Carpet Tech location will serve food, donate supplies, clean or share a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back. Henderson estimates a give-back total of over $30,000 in time, supplies, and services.

“We designed Give Back week to touch people in need. Our goal is to show love and compassion to those who need it most this time of year by giving back,” Henderson said.

In this massive give-back effort, Carpet Tech will be serving Lubbock, Permian Basin, Amarillo, Clovis, and the McKinney/Prosper/Plano/Frisco communities during Give Back Week.

In Lubbock, Carpet Tech give back efforts include:

Monday: Supply delivery to Grace Campus

Tuesday: Supply delivery to Rainbow Room

Wednesday: Furniture transport and donation to High Point Village

Thursday: Christmas gift wrapping for children of Buckner

Friday: South Plains Food Bank – U Can Share Food Drive Sponsor of the Day

“Our passion is serving people, and that means more than cleaning carpets,” Henderson said. “Carpet Tech has always been committed to giving in a big way, and we are really excited about the unprecedented efforts by our entire company to make a bigger impact than ever before during this special week.”

For more details on Give Back Week, visit:

www.carpettech.com/bogo-holiday-toy-drive