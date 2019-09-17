Carrie, Kane, TR, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs are 2019’s ‘CMT Artists of the Year’

CMTCarrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett will be honored as 2019’s CMT Artists of the Year next month, the network announced Tuesday morning on its socials.

You’ll be able to watch this year’s ceremony — typically held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center — on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Stay tuned to find out who’ll pay tribute to the artists this year: Expect a who’s who of big names from the country world and beyond.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.