96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley surprise fans onstage in Nashville

March 2, 2023 1:03PM CST
Share
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley surprise fans onstage in Nashville

ABC

Carrie Underwood fans were treated to a surprise on Wednesday, March 1, when Brad Paisleyjoined her onstage during her Denim & Rhinestones tour stop in Nashville.

The surprise cameo sent excitement through the arena as a wave of nostalgia hit country fans, reminding them of Brad and Carrie’s CMA Awards hosting duties for 11 years. Their last time hosting was during the 2018 CMA Awards. 

During their reunion, the two superstars serenaded fans with an acoustic rendition of their 2011 duet, “Remind Me,” and performed a parody that included trading jabs at each other and dissing current 2022’s CMA Awards hosts, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

“No this ain’t an awards show, but here we are me and you,” Brad sang in their parody’s opening. “Tonight it ain’t about who’s gonna win and who’s gonna lose,” Carrie noted. “But if it was, we’d both be winners just asinin’ and aplayin’,” Brad continued. Carrie then told Brad, “‘Cause you’re funnier than Luke,” and Brad responded in jest, “And you’re prettier than Peyton.”

“I know you’ve missed us, and we’ve missed you, too. Yeah, let’s have some fun at Bridgestone like we used to do. Yeah, underneath this denim, I’m wearing rhinestone underoos,” the dynamic duo sang to the tune of Brad’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.” 

Carrie then paused and asked why, to which Brad responded, “You sell ’em, they’re right there at the merch table.” 

The banter concluded as they united vocally again, “I know you’ve missed us. Together again, we’re PaisleyWood!” 

Jason Aldean also joined Carrie during her Nashville show for a performance of their hit, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of ADillon Carmichael
6:54pm
One BeerHardy/lauren Alaina
6:51pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
6:44pm
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
6:41pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
6:34pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now