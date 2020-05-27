Carrie Underwood Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Carrie Underwood, 37, was crowned the American Idol winner of season 4?
On Memorial Day, Underwood shared a fan-made video detailing her career journey since the 2005 win.
Underwood tweeted, WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!! It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!! THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!!
Do you remember Carrie Underwood beating Bo Bice?
Did you vote for her during the competition?
What are some of your favorite Carrie Underwood songs?