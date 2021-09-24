      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood delivers early Christmas present with deluxe 'My Gift' release

Sep 24, 2021 @ 3:15pm

Joseph Llanes

The deluxe version of Carrie Underwood‘s 2020 My Gift album is out! The new record includes all 11 songs on the original My Gift, along with three new tracks: “Favorite Time of Year,” “All Is Well,” and “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water.”

My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career,” Carrie says  “It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition).”

The “Let There Be Peace” and “Something in the Water” medley was recorded live, as part of HBO Max’s MY GIFT: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, which aired last year. She will likely perform songs from the holiday record during her upcoming Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. The show, at the The Theatre at Resorts World, will kick off on December 1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Scotty McCreery's approach on ﻿'Same Truck'
Cole Swindell tributes late mother with heartfelt “You Should Be Here” performance
Jimmie Allen teases he's “in trouble” on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Blake Shelton warns his 'Voice' competitor Ariana Grande: “The bigger the star, the harder they fall”
Carly Pearce admits she is “obsessed” with Kacey Musgraves
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On