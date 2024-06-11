96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage During Concert

June 11, 2024 10:48AM CDT
During Carrie Underwood’s performance in South Carolina, the country superstar took a fall during her show, which had fans concerned.  Rain started to pour towards the end of her performance, which came out of nowhere and caused her to fall.  Underwood addressed the fall and said, “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!”  Many fans are happy that she addressed the incident and that she is okay after the fall that was caught on video.

