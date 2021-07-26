      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood gave Mickey Guyton's son the perfect gift

Jul 26, 2021 @ 11:00am

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton‘s son got the best gift from Carrie Underwood

Mickey recently shared on Twitter that she was elated to open the mail and find a toy piano from Carrie for her five-month-old son. It’s no surprise that Grayson is also a lover of music, as demonstrated by a video that shows him gleefully tapping the piano keys.

“Grayson, you a piano player bubba? Yeah!” his dad and Mickey’s husband, Grant Savoy, cheers on in the background

“I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that @carrieunderwood got my baby a piano!” Mickey praised in the caption. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn’t know I needed.” 

“Oh, I’m so glad he likes it! Figured it was a good bet that he’s musical!!! What a cutie!” Carrie replied

Jimmie Allen also sent Grayson a copy of his new children’s book, My Voice Is a Trumpet. “Thank you @JimmieAllen Gray loves it,” the proud mom wrote alongside a photo of the infant touching the book’s cover.  “Love y’all,” Jimmie responded.  

Mickey and Grant welcomed Grayson in February.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Gwen Stefani celebrates her “2 week anniversary” to Blake Shelton with sweet wedding snap
Luke Bryan sings onstage with adorable 7-year-old fan
Dictonary.Com Adds 300 New Words
Luke Combs pays for the funerals of three fans who died at music festival
Luke Combs is the top country act on 'Billboard'’s list of highest-paid U.S. musicians of 2020
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On