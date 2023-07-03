96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood gets inked with her mom

July 3, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC

It’s not every day that a mother gets matching tattoos with her daughters.

That’s what happened this past weekend to Carrie Underwood, her mom Carole and her two sisters, Stephanie and Shanna.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’” Carrie captioned an Instagram carousel. “I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! [laughing face + heart emoji] #WhatHappensInVegas”

Featured in the “Out Of That Truck” singer’s post were photos of their new heart tattoos and snapshots of Carrie and Carole getting inked.

Carrie’s been Vegas bound for her 2023 REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. The next set of shows will take place this fall.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Like It I Love ItTim Mcgraw
12:48am
I Like It I Love ItTim Mcgraw
12:48am
If I Didnt Love YouJason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
12:45am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
12:40am
JawbreakerLaura Bryna
12:36am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
2

Tim McGraw drops “Hey Whiskey,” unveils 17th album
3

Tornado Damages Town of Matador
4

John Goodman Shows Off His Incredible 200lbs Weight Loss
5

Can You Smell the Ramen?