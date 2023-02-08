96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood gets “ROWDY” in Atlanta

February 8, 2023 10:35AM CST
ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s riding high after conquering Hotlanta.

“Just when I think the crowds on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour can’t get any better, we play Atlanta!” she shared on her socials Wednesday morning. “What a wonderful treat it was to be with you all and get ROWDY on a Tuesday night @statefarmarena !!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!”

The “Hate My Heart” hitmaker also included quite a few shots of her most show-stopping moments: playing drums and guitar, drinking wine onstage and floating high above the crowd on the circular apparatus she calls the molecule. 

Carrie’s currently on the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour with Jimmie Allen, having already played for capacity crowds in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Wednesday night the tour rolls on to Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

