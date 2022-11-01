96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood had “fun” writing “Hate My Heart” with Hardy

November 1, 2022 11:38AM CDT
Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is opening up about writing with Hardy.

The hitmaker is one of the co-writers on Carrie’s new single, “Hate My Heart,” alongside singer Hillary Lindsey and producer David Garcia.

Carrie says the song was born from the idea that she wanted to have “fun” on her Denim & Rhinestones album. She adds she was excited to work with Hardy for the first time considering the success he’s had as both a songwriter and artist.

“Its just nice every once in a while to team with people to get a fresh sense of things with somebody who’s crushing it,” she explains in a behind-the-scenes video. “I want to know why, what can I learn from this person.”

Being a fan of both country and rock music from the 1990s and 2000s, Carrie was intentional about blending the genres. 

“I feel like we kind of married those genres and times together and wrote a super fun song that I feel like accomplished everything I wanted it to accomplish,” she says. 

Carrie has shared a preview of the video, which shows her and several other women frustratingly slamming the door in someone’s face. The video will premiere on Facebook on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. 

The superstar will perform “Hate My Heart” at the CMA Awards, airing on November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

