Carrie Underwood: How She Overcame Three Miscarriages

Just days after releasing her new album, Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood revealed some very personal details about her life. Over the past year, she not only experienced a fall that left her with more than 40 stitches in her face, she also suffered from three miscarriages.

During this time of heartbreak, Carrie turned to music for help. I do this often. Anytime I am having trouble getting through something, I pick up the guitar and get after it. I do not write great music like she does but it heals. Music is more than therapy. It’s medicine!

