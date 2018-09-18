Carrie Underwood: How She Overcame Three Miscarriages
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 1:44 PM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Just days after releasing her new album, Cry PrettyCarrie Underwood revealed some very personal details about her life. Over the past year, she not only experienced a fall that left her with more than 40 stitches in her face, she also suffered from three miscarriages.

During this time of heartbreak, Carrie turned to music for help.  I do this often.  Anytime I am having trouble getting through something, I pick up the guitar and get after it.  I do not write great music like she does but it heals.  Music is more than therapy.  It’s medicine!

 

