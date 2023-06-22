96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood kicks off first night of 2023 Vegas residency: “We’re back, baby!”

June 22, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s 2023 REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre has officially begun. 

“We’re back, baby!” Carrie captioned an Instagram Carousel post of photos from her debut night. “Our first show back @resortsworldlv was SO much FUN!!! Vegas crowds are always amazing! Thanks for having some fun with us on a Wednesday night!”

During her sold-out first show on Wednesday, June 21, Carrie performed 21 of her biggest songs and hits, including “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away,” “Cry Pretty” and show closer “Something in the Water.” Fans were also treated to a newly added performance of “Denim & Rhinestones,” the title track of Carrie’s latest album.

To grab tickets to Carrie’s ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Blown AwayCarrie Underwood
6:53pm
Blown AwayCarrie Underwood
6:53pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:49pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:46pm
One Thing At A TimeMorgan Wallen
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

BBQ Guru Steven Raichlen on "The Barbecue! Bible"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer