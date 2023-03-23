Carrie Underwood loves her vintage band T-shirts

Carrie Underwood may be known for her glittery outfits, flowy dresses and even a little “denim and rhinestones.” But she’s also a big fan of vintage band T-shirts.

On Wednesday, March 22, Carrie posted a photo montage on Instagram of the outfits she wore for all 43 meet-and-greet sessions during her recently concluded Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Featured in the clip were vintage T-shirts from artists and bands such as Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Guns N’ Roses, Skid Row and Metallica.

“Had the best time getting to meet so many of you out on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! [wave emoji] Here’s a little fun from all 43 of our Meet & Greet rooms [purple heart + diamond emoji],” Carrie wrote in the caption.

Carrie wrapped up her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in Seattle, Washington, on March 17. Her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” is currently number 23 and climbing on the country charts.

