Carrie Underwood loves her vintage band T-shirts

March 23, 2023 2:30PM CDT
ABC

Carrie Underwood may be known for her glittery outfits, flowy dresses and even a little “denim and rhinestones.” But she’s also a big fan of vintage band T-shirts.

On Wednesday, March 22, Carrie posted a photo montage on Instagram of the outfits she wore for all 43 meet-and-greet sessions during her recently concluded Denim & Rhinestones Tour. 

Featured in the clip were vintage T-shirts from artists and bands such as Alan JacksonReba McEntireGuns N’ RosesSkid Row and Metallica

“Had the best time getting to meet so many of you out on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! [wave emoji] Here’s a little fun from all 43 of our Meet & Greet rooms [purple heart + diamond emoji],” Carrie wrote in the caption.

Carrie wrapped up her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in Seattle, Washington, on March 17. Her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” is currently number 23 and climbing on the country charts.

