Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & more featured in Country Music Hall of Fame’s “American Currents” exhibit

Jan 28, 2020 @ 11:18am

Country Music Hall of FameThe Country Music Hall of Fame has announced the 2020 lineup for its rotating American Currents exhibit.

American Currents: State of the Music highlights the artists who helped shape the genre over the past year. Memorabilia from a variety of modern country artists that range across the music spectrum will be featured, including superstars Carrie UnderwoodJason AldeanEric Church and Kacey Musgraves

Additionally, several new acts such as The Highwomen, “Old Town Road” hitmaker Lil Nas X, and “The Git Up” star Blanco Brown will sit alongside such legends as Billy Ray CyrusTanya Tucker and John PrineLuke CombsKelsea BalleriniFlorida Georgia Line and Chris Stapleton are among the many others who are part of the exhibit.       

American Currents: State of the Music opens on March 6. It also includes Unbroken Circle, which chronicles the connection between the past, present and future of the genre. 

This marks the first exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. American Currents originally launched in 2017. 

