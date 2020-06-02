Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen & more stand in solidarity with #BlackoutTuesday
ABC/Mark LevineSeveral country artists have stepped up to support #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative founded by Atlantic Records executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang that’s led to a one-day shutdown of the music industry to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Thomas and Agyemang created the platform in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many other black civilians at the hands of police. “It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community,” the two state on the initiative’s website.
Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen and Keith Urban are among the many artists participating in the virtual campaign that sees them posting a black square on social media.
In addition to posting a blank square, Mickey Guyton shared another photo of a black backdrop, with white lettering that reads, “To every country artist not speaking up. Now is your chance. We see you and need you to use your platform to be a part of the change.”
“I’VE GOT YOUR BACK,” Kacey Musgraves captions her blank image, while label mate Carrie posteda message from their record label, UMG Nashville, that states “We must use our voices to confront and protest the injustice that surrounds all of us.”
Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shared her own compelling statement alongside a black square to serve as a symbol of “taking a stand.” “To all of my black brothers and sisters I love you,” Hillary writes. “I want to be a part of change. I want to learn how to do better, be better. Teach my children. Use my voice.”
Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young and Tenille Townes are among the many other country acts taking part in #BlackoutTuesday.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.