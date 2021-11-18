      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton + more will light up Rockefeller Center this Christmas

Nov 18, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and Brad Paisley are all representing the country genre at this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller broadcast. They’re joining a dazzling all-genre lineup that will also include performances from acts including Norah Jones and Alessia Cara.

Brad will take the stage for a duet with rocker Rob Thomas, the Matchbox Twenty frontman who has also toured with country upstart Abby Anderson.

It isn’t yet clear what Mickey and Carrie will be performing during the event, though Carrie has recent experience with a number of holiday songs. Her Christmas album, My Gift, came out in 2020, and this year, she followed it up with the light-hearted and festive “Stretchy Pants.”

“Christmas in Rockefeller” will kick off the annual tree lighting ceremony, which takes place in New York City at Rockefeller Plaza. This year, the tree will be a 79-foot tall Norway Spruce weighing about 12 tons, decked out with multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The two-hour special will air on NBC on December 1 at 8 p.m. ET. During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day in support of children and families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with homelessness, food insecurity and lack of access to education.

