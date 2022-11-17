96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood + more country stars rev up for Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend

November 17, 2022 2:00PM CST
ABC

You can catch Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on the Iowa Speedway next summer.

All three superstar country acts have signed on to play the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, with Carrie and Kenny taking the stage on Saturday, July 22. The next day, ZBB will rock out with the racing fans, sharing the bill with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

In 2022, over 80,000 fans turned out to celebrate the jam-packed weekend of racing and music. Next year’s event promises to be even more special, with the weekend planned for the 2023 NTT Indycar Series schedule.

The Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend is set for July 21-23, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 5, but fans can register now for a pre-sale that will open prior to the onsale date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

