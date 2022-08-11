96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Carrie Underwood plans to share the workout secrets behind her famous sculpted legs

August 11, 2022 5:01AM CDT
ABC

Ever wonder how Carrie Underwood gets her trademark chiseled legs? Well, wonder no more: the superstar is taking fans along with her for leg day, with help from her fitness app, fit52.

“People are always asking me about my leg workouts, and my actual leg workouts are coming to the fit52 app,” Carrie tells fans in a video update on Twitter. “We’ve adapted them so they can work for any fitness level and they are coming really soon.”

Fans who are following the app — which Carrie co-developed with her personal trainer, Eve Overland — on Instagram will be the first to know when the singer’s leg workouts go live. Plus, she hints that there just might be a special treat for fans in the works.

“We might even have an exciting live workout coming soon,” Carrie hints. 

