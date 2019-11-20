      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood pulls up a barstool for moody new ‘Drinking Alone’ music video

Nov 20, 2019 @ 2:15pm

ABC/Image Group LAOrder up a double shot of something strong! Carrie Underwood’s just-released music video for her single, “Drinking Alone,” proves that misery loves company, especially in the dim light of a crowded bar. 

The clip shows Carrie performing onstage in a barroom, wearing a glittery black outfit and fedora to match. Meanwhile, the patrons sitting in the audience make conversation and sip whiskey on the rocks, and a brooding, handsome stranger takes a seat alone in a corner booth. From the stage, Carrie catches the mystery man’s eye, but this is no romantic meet-cute: Watch to the end for a fiery twist. 

Carrie hinted at the music video’s visual aesthetic during her performance of the song at the 2019 CMA Awards last week, donning a fedora as well as an outfit similar to the one she wears in the video. She co-wrote “Drinking Alone” with songwriters David Garcia and Brett James; the song is off her 2018 studio album, Cry Pretty.

