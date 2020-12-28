Carrie Underwood releasing gospel album, 'My Savior'
ABCCarrie Underwood has no plans to slow down when it comes to new music.
In a Twitter video, Carrie reveals that she is working on a gospel album, My Savior. Described as a “companion” to her Christmas album My Gift, the new project will feature covers of gospel hymns she sang during childhood.
“When I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift,” Carrie explains.
The new project comes in response to fans’ requests over the years for a gospel album. My Savior will arrive in time for Easter.
“It’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart and I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it,” says Carrie.
This won’t be the first time the superstar has released faith-based music: “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Something in the Water” both topped the country charts in 2006 and 2014, respectively.
The announcement comes as Carrie’s duet with John Legend on “Hallelujah” sits in the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.